The Art Express

Interviews
The Art Express is a holiday tradition at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art at MSU. An outstanding display of model electric trains, the Art Express from the collection of Jim Hughes will be up and running on Saturday, November 18, and will close on January 20.

This year’s display of working O gauge trains is in the Museum’s Art Lounge, featuring such favorites as the Thomas the Train, Harry Potter, the Circus, and the Polar Express. Children and adults delight in the detail and action of the colorful display. There is no admission fee and the trains are on view during museum’s public hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday

The mission of the Wichita Falls Museum of Art (WFMA) is to enrich life in our community through new experiences in visual art for all ages. The museum’s varied programs, events, and exhibitions are educational resources for families, children, seniors, and university students. There is no admission fee and there are no memberships. Ample parking is available and the museum is ADA accessible.

For more information about current art exhibitions and educational programs, contact the museum at 940-397-8900 or click here.

Wichita Falls Museum of Art at MSU
2 Eureka Circle
Wichita Falls, Texas 76308
940-397-8900

