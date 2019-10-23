The Art Express

Interviews
Posted: / Updated:

The Art Express is a holiday tradition at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art at MSU. An outstanding display of model electric trains, the Art Express from the collection of Jim Hughes will be up and running on Saturday, November 18, and will close on January 20.

This year’s display of working O gauge trains is in the Museum’s Art Lounge, featuring such favorites as the Thomas the Train, Harry Potter, the Circus, and the Polar Express. Children and adults delight in the detail and action of the colorful display. There is no admission fee and the trains are on view during museum’s public hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday

The mission of the Wichita Falls Museum of Art (WFMA) is to enrich life in our community through new experiences in visual art for all ages. The museum’s varied programs, events, and exhibitions are educational resources for families, children, seniors, and university students. There is no admission fee and there are no memberships. Ample parking is available and the museum is ADA accessible.

For more information about current art exhibitions and educational programs, contact the museum at 940-397-8900 or visit www.wfmamsu.org.

Wichita Falls Museum of Art at MSU
2 Eureka Circle
Wichita Falls, Texas 76308
940-397-8900

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Missouri DOT Apologizes For Editing Trump Shirt & Hat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missouri DOT Apologizes For Editing Trump Shirt & Hat"

Top Holiday Travel Tips

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Holiday Travel Tips"

Caught On Camera: Police Save Choking Baby

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caught On Camera: Police Save Choking Baby"

Birthdays Anniversary 10-23-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays Anniversary 10-23-19"

Man indicted with allegedly assaulting terminally ill father

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man indicted with allegedly assaulting terminally ill father"

Vernon city employees still uncertain about being able to carry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vernon city employees still uncertain about being able to carry"

Cell phone case that feels like human skin

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cell phone case that feels like human skin"

KFDX "Cutest Kid in Costume" contest

Thumbnail for the video titled "KFDX "Cutest Kid in Costume" contest"

Wichita Falls Community Foundation celebrates 20 years of service

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita Falls Community Foundation celebrates 20 years of service"

Flu Shots and PCP's

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flu Shots and PCP's"

Officials hope to keep school buses "the safest form of student transportation"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials hope to keep school buses "the safest form of student transportation""

Vernon City Commission meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vernon City Commission meeting"