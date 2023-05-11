WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The annual Walk for Life to honor mothers and families is happening this weekend at Lucy Park.

Walk for Life benefits The Center, which provides support and services for people going through unexpected pregnancies.

Carney Porter: Well, Debbie Prillaman is joining us in the studio today to tell us all about the upcoming Walk for Life event. Thank you so much for joining us.

Debbie Prillaman: Good morning. Thank you for having me.

Carney Porter: Yeah. So tell us about what people can expect on Saturday.

Debbie Prillaman: Yeah, well, hopefully no rain falling, for sure. So 9 a.m. we have onsite pre-registration. We’re serving Chick-Fil-A breakfast sandwiches. We have a festival environment including music, bounce houses and all kinds of family friendly fun. 10 a.m. is our walk, and at 11 a.m. we have our door prize drawings here at Lucy Park.

So we’re gathering funds in order to support the free and confidential services we provide for pregnancy and parenting-related services here in Wichita Falls and surrounding communities.

Carney Porter: And what does that you know, and like you said, it’s going to this cause. What has it done for you in years past? Like how how has that impacted them greatly? And what what services have you been able to provide them?

Debbie Prillaman: Well, often when women find out, they discover they’re pregnant, and especially if it’s a surprise, we are able to provide classes and baby materials and really get connections into the community, so that women and families that are in this area know that they have a strong community supporting their family foundation. So we offer free and confidential services to this community because of the funds we’re able to to raise through our annual Walk for Life.

Carney Porter: And it’s not even just here in like Wichita County, you serve other surrounding counties, too. So it can be from- for anyone who’s- who’s just looking for the nearest, you know, help and assistance, which is a wonderful cause.

Debbie Prillaman: Yeah. Yeah. So we just want to invite people to come out and join us. You could come out and walk with us, have breakfast with us before that model train museum opens.

Carney Porter: Right. You have a full day later.

Debbie Prillaman: That’s right, a whole Wichita Falls downtown day, so join us first.

Carney Porter: Come on out. Well, like we said, if the weather permits, it’ll be at the Lucy Park Pavilion. But make sure you stay up-to-date online and on air with us as well. And we will update you if anything changes weatherwise and if we go to plan B. But we have a plan B, so that’s what that is. Thank you so much for joining.

Debbie Prillaman: Thanks. Appreciate it.