The Center’s 35th annual “Walk for Life” event to be virtual

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Debra Prillaman with The Center is promoting the organization’s 35th annual up-coming walk for life event.

The event is all virtual and is designed to inform and raise support needed to supply life-enriching medical and educational services for families facing a challenging pregnancy and sexual health issues.

The event is in Wichita Falls at The center located at 4011 Seymour Hwy or in Vernon at The Center located at 2300 Pease Street.

You can visit the center between 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. to drop off your donations and pick up your Chick-Fil-A Chicken Biscuit.

To register online you can click here.