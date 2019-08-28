WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Interfaith outreach services is requesting donations during Texoma Gives to purchase diapers for families in financial need.

As part of Texoma gives, you can donate do the diaper chest. The minimum donation is $10, which provides wipes for four children for one month.

Early giving begins Thursday, August 28.

The Texoma Gives event takes place online on Thursday, September 12, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. with prizes for participants.

To learn more about interfaith and the diaper chest, click here.

To donate to the diaper chest, click here.



