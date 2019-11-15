The Mousetrap by Agatha Christie
Opening on London’s west end in 1952, the Mousetrap is the world’s longest-running stage show. A murder mystery with a twist ending, the Mousetrap will be sure to leave you guessing!
Performances:
November 21st at 7:30 p.m.
November 22nd at 7:30 p.m.*
November 23rd at 7:30 p.m.
November 24th at 2:30 p.m.
*There will be a cast and crew talkback following the Friday night performance.
All performances will take place in the Lamar D. Fain Fine Arts Center Theatre.
General admission – $10
Reduced (military personnel, senior citizens 55+, and pre-college students) – $8
Groups of 10 or more – $7 per person
Free for MSU students, faculty, and staff with a valid I.D.
To ensure an enjoyable performance for all, MSU theatre will refuse admission to children under six years of age.