The Mousetrap by Agatha Christie

Interviews
Posted: / Updated:

The Mousetrap by Agatha Christie

Opening on London’s west end in 1952, the Mousetrap is the world’s longest-running stage show. A murder mystery with a twist ending, the Mousetrap will be sure to leave you guessing!

Performances:
November 21st at 7:30 p.m.
November 22nd at 7:30 p.m.*
November 23rd at 7:30 p.m.
November 24th at 2:30 p.m.

*There will be a cast and crew talkback following the Friday night performance.

All performances will take place in the Lamar D. Fain Fine Arts Center Theatre.

General admission – $10
Reduced (military personnel, senior citizens 55+, and pre-college students) – $8
Groups of 10 or more – $7 per person
Free for MSU students, faculty, and staff with a valid I.D.

To ensure an enjoyable performance for all, MSU theatre will refuse admission to children under six years of age.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story