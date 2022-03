WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texasville Opry, Texoma’s premiere opry will performs this weekend and features performers from all over North Texas and Oklahoma

They will perform the greatest hits from some of your favorite county music legends.

The performance will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 16 at The Royal Theater.

Tickets are priced at $17.50 per person. To buy tickets you can call (940) 574-2489.