WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Upside is celebrating World Down Syndrome Day with a run/walk set to rock music on Saturday, March 25, for their “Accept. Include. Empower. 2023” event.

Monica Mangiacapra and Kristin Crumb from Upside brought Baby Isaac to the studio to promote the upcoming fundraiser.

Carney Porter: Today, Monica and Kristin, along with a sweet guest Baby Isaac, they are joining us now to tell us about a great event for a good cause. That’s coming up on Saturday. Thank you ladies so much for joining us. Thank you for being here. So can you tell us a little bit about what this day of empowerment is meant to be for those who may not be aware of your of your organization?

Monica Mangiacapra: Sure. Well, this Saturday, we are having a big event, a family event at Vernon Century City off Maplewood, from 11 to 2, where we are going to celebrate our kids and our families who have loved ones with Down syndrome.

So we’re going to have a red carpet, we’re going to have a bounce house, a DJ, a dance party, games, food trucks. There’s going to be something there for all ages, just a chance to fellowship and celebrate and have fun with our local businesses.

Carney Porter: That sounds fun. Now, what does it mean to get to hold an event like this to bring families together? What- what sticks out to you and what what are you most looking forward to? You know, Kristin, I’ll give you that one as well.

Kristin Crumb: Being able to celebrate our children and showing everyone that they are worthy and loved and that they’re worth celebrating. World Down Syndrome Day was yesterday, which is another reason we are doing it this Saturday.

Carney Porter: And I know you said all the donations, any donations that are given to The Upside are welcome. What does that money go towards in supporting our local kiddos?

Kristin Crumb: Yeah. So we do welcome baskets, we have some group meetings every month. We provide resources to support the new and current families, and we also give kits out to the local schools and give information to pediatricians to give a good diagnosis and to the parents.

Carney Porter: Gotcha. Well, it sounds like a good time. Are you excited for this week? So excited. He’s like, I got to get my rest now so I can get all my energy out on Saturday. I know you’re being so good. You’re just hanging out. Well, that’s so sweet.

Like we said, it’s happening this Saturday, March 25th. It’s from 11 to 2 at the Vernon College Century City campus. And it’s going to be a good time. You’re not going to want to miss it. It’ll be fun for all ages. Thank you all so much for joining us today. Don’t go anywhere. We’ll be right back.