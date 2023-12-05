WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you want to see some beautiful, holiday-adorned homes, the 43rd Annual Woman’s Forum Christmas Tour of Homes is this week.

From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 7, 2023, you’ll have the opportunity to see five Wichita Falls homes draped in their finest Christmas decorations.

“You are in for a wonderful time,” Debi Farrell with The Woman’s Forum said. “If you are ready for some Christmas, we are ready to give it to you.”

Farrell said the longstanding-event has created a festive tradition for many in the community, with lots of popularity with mothers and daughters and entire families to help get them in the Christmas spirit.

“It’s just a great tradition,” Farrell said. “It gets everyone in the spirit of Christmas and ready for the Christmas season to begin.”

If you’re ready for the Christmas season to begin, tickets may be purchased for $25 at Harvest Drug & Gift, The Containery (Note: cash only), The Forum and The Kemp Center for the Arts.

Tickets are also available for purchase at the homes on the day of the tour.

To learn more about tour guidelines and additional details, visit the Senior-Junior Forum’s website.