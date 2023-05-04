WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A church revival event is coming to Wichita Falls this weekend.

Word on the Water will be an event sponsored by the You’re Enough Movement that will end with a water baptism at 2035 W Arrowhead Drive on Sunday, May 7, at 11 a.m.

The You’re Enough trailer will be set up in the TJ Maxx parking lot on Friday, May 5, from 11 a.m. until sunset and on Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Jaron Spor: Dawn Thompson is joining me now to talk about an exciting event this weekend. Yeah. So first off, thanks for coming in so early.

Dawn Thompson: Yes, you’re welcome.

Jaron Spor: Second off, what can you tell us about the event?

Dawn Thompson: Well, it’s going to be this Friday and Saturday. We are going to be in the TJ Maxx parking lot, and we’re just going to be holding up signs and encouraging people. You know, I think the world is hurting right now, and I want to do what I can for our hometown. And the sign that I felt God give me is you’re worth more than what’s hurting you.

Jaron Spor: And you talked about how you’ve taken to many, like different states in New York and stuff. What made you really feel like you’d stay here local this time around?

Dawn Thompson: You know, I just. It’s a God thing. I just felt God say, our own backyard needs this. And usually you’re right. Every summer, you know, I’ve gone to New York. Last summer, I went out west and we worked the streets of out west. And this year we’re just going to stay in our hometown and work the streets on Friday and Saturday. And so we’re looking for volunteers that might want to come out and help encourage just individuals.

You know, you never know who’s going to be passing by and just see a sign that says you’re worth more than what’s hurting you or God loves you or don’t give up. So we’ll be doing that. And then Sunday, we’re going to follow that up with a church service. We’re going to be at Lake Arrowhead at 2035 at West Arrowhead Drive. And it’s, we have a tent, we have chairs. We’re going to have music. Roy Boswell is going to be delivering a message.

And the cool part about that is we’re going to be baptizing in the lake. So for those that, if you’ve seen Jesus Revolution, it’s great. And we’re just going to do a baby version of that.

Jaron Spor: And does it cost anything to go to this?

Dawn Thompson: Costs nothing.

Jaron Spor: Yeah. Okay. And you see all that information right there? It's going to be a fun time. Well, thank you so much for coming up.

Dawn Thompson: Thank you.