Tickets available for New Orleans-theme gala benefiting Wichita Falls Area Food Bank

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Want to take a trip to New Orleans? You can feel like your in the Big Easy at upcoming fundraising benefiting the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.

For the first time, the food bank will host ‘A Night in NOLA,’ which will include dinner, dancing, and an auction hosted by KFDX evening anchor Melanie Towsend. Cajun cuisine will be cooked by Sally Harlow, who owns Doorway to Gourmet in Iowa Park. The X Factor Band will be the entertainment fo the evening. KFDX evening anchor Melanie Townsend will be the host for the gala.

Night in NOLA will take place on February 29 at The Wellington. The event will start at 6 p.m. with a complimentary cocktail hour. Attire is dress casual. Tickets are $125 per person or $900 for a table for eight.

You can purchase tickets at the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank, which is located on Midwestern Parkway or by clicking here.