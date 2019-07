WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) Looking for work? Wanting a new career? Have you considered a career in the Oil Field? There are over 1900 active oil and gas rigs in the United States. If you are interested in travel, Canada has over 150 active rigs and there are over 1100 active rigs across the rest of the world. Every rig requires skilled staff to be operational. The Bureau of Labor Statistics list the average weekly salary of non-supervisory workers in the oil and gas extraction industry as $1,120 a week. That includes employees just starting off at the entry levels of the industry. Those with specialty skills and supervisors make more.

CD Fluid Training in conjunction with Vernon College offer training as a Drilling Fluid Technician, known in the industry as a “Mud Engineer.” A Mud Engineer is responsible for monitoring and testing the fluid used to drill oil and gas wells. The drilling fluid, known as “mud” has many functions in the drilling process some of the main functions are, hole cleaning, lubrication and pressure control.