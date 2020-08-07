Titanic the Musical coming to Wichita Theatre

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Titanic the Musical is coming to Wichita Theatre on August 13-16. Thursday, Friday and Saturday showtime is 7:30 p.m. only and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets for adults are $22, seniors (65+) and military are $20, and children $12. All tickets can be purchased online. Phone sales begin July 6 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and box office sales open August 11 Tuesday – Friday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets can also be purchased one hour prior to showtime.

For the audience’s safety, seats are being sold by seating time rather than reserved seats. Masks are required to be worn throughout the show unless eating or drinking concessions. Concession orders will be taken and delivered to your seat. You can pre-order concessions here. There will be no public meet and greet.

Wichita Theatre is asking that you arrive 5 minutes prior to your seating time and that you do not gather in lobbies. Temperatures will be taken for all cast and patrons.