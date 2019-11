United Supermarkets is hosting a food and funds drive to help in the battle against hunger in our community.

While checking out you can add a donation to your grocery bill or drop a food donation in the barrel near the store entrance.

Some locations will also have prepackaged food bags that can be bought as a donation. Please help your friends and neighbors that are food insecure!

Date: November 4 to December 17

Place: United Supermarkets and Market Street