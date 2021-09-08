United Regional Foundation raising money for Community Care Fund during Texoma Gives

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texoma Gives is partnering with the United Regional Foundation and its Community Care Fund to help raise money to help those in the community who may not be able to afford proper healthcare.

The United Regional Foundation and its Community Care Fund are assisting people in the community who struggle with health issues but have limited or no resources, it provides essential items to vulnerable patients in the transition clinic including assistance with medications, diabetic supplies, rides to appoints, nebulizers, food and much more. In 2019 the Community Care Fund helped over 4000 people in the community obtain proper healthcare.

The staff and COMMUNITY CARE FUND, together, serve as a primary intervention service to help with the overall wellness of our community. Socioeconomic hardships often make it difficult for patients to afford basic necessities. The COMMUNITY CARE FUND steps in to provide live-giving options and open the door to a healthier future.

Federal regulations prohibit the use of hospital funds for the provision of these supplies and services to Medicare, Medicaid, and Tricare patients. Donations to this fund help ensure the delivery of supplies and services to ALL patients in need.

YOUR GIFT WILL HELP LOCAL PEOPLE IN TRUE NEED! Every dollar will help us “bridge” another person to improved health. We’d be humbled and grateful to have your support!

The first $10,000 in donations will be matched.