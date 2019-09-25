Breaking News
Authorities release name of victim in Windthorst gas station explosion

University United Methodist Church annual pumpkin patch

Interviews
Posted: / Updated:

The University United Methodist Church has the longest-running pumpkin patch in Wichita Falls- over 20 years.

This year, they will have over 5000 pumpkins in all sizes, shapes, and colors.

Additionally, they will have several fall displays which provide great photo ops for families and children.

Date: Sept. 24, – Oct. 24, 2019 (or until all pumpkins are sold).
Place: University United Methodist Church, at the corner of Taft and Hampstead.
Time: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Friday And 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.
Cost: No cost for admission. Pumpkins sell for $1-$25 depending on size and variety of pumpkin.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

fletcher family corn dog lawsuit

Thumbnail for the video titled "fletcher family corn dog lawsuit"

Senior focus ticket giveaway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senior focus ticket giveaway"

Wichita Co. probation supervisor arrested

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita Co. probation supervisor arrested"

Former Wichita Co. probation office lab tech charged with sexual assault

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former Wichita Co. probation office lab tech charged with sexual assault"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-25-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-25-19"

Lake Wichita boardwalk one step closer to completion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lake Wichita boardwalk one step closer to completion"

4B board members deny Filgo building sidewalk repairs funding

Thumbnail for the video titled "4B board members deny Filgo building sidewalk repairs funding"

4B board denies Filgo building sidewalk repairs funding

Thumbnail for the video titled "4B board denies Filgo building sidewalk repairs funding"

4B board denies Filgo building sidewalk repairs funding

Thumbnail for the video titled "4B board denies Filgo building sidewalk repairs funding"

Man dies in tanker fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man dies in tanker fire"

WTT: saying goodbye to Kik

Thumbnail for the video titled "WTT: saying goodbye to Kik"

League of Women Voters help Texomans register on National Voter Registration Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "League of Women Voters help Texomans register on National Voter Registration Day"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News