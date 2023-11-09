WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Veterans and their spouses can look forward to a free breakfast bright and early this weekend.

The Elks Lodge is hosting a complimentary Appreciation Breakfast in honor of all who have served their country and those who have supported them this Saturday, November 11, 2023, from 7 to 10 a.m.

From scrambled eggs to sausage and gravy, the ever-growing Appreciation Breakfast will offer tasty, classic American breakfasts and opportunities for community mingling, according to Elks Lodge representative Tony Bergandino.

“You never know who’s going to come out, and the veterans always have such interesting stories,” Bergandino said. “It’s a lot of fun just to host it and have it.”

Don’t miss this morning of community, storytelling and great grub at 4205 Seymour Highway.

To learn more about the Elks Lodge, visit their website.