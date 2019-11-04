VITA volunteers needed

VITA Training Dates
TY 2019
November 2019 & January 2020
1) November 9th, 16th & 23rd – Saturdays 9:00-5:00
a. Need to attend all 3 sessions
2) November 12th thru 22nd – Tues – Friday 1:00-4:30
a. Need to attend all 3 sessions
3) November 12th thru 22nd – Tues – Friday 5:00-8:30
a. Need to attend all 8 sessions
4) January 4th, 11th & 18th – Saturdays 9:00-5:00
a. Need to attend all 3 sessions
5) January 7th thru 17th – Tues – Friday 9:00-12:30
a. Need to attend all 8 sessions
6) January 7th thru 17th – Tues – Friday 5:00-8:30
a. Need to attend all 8 sessions
3301 Armory Rd (Directly behind the Boys & Girls Club)
Please contact to schedule:
Genevieve Anderson ganderson@ntauw.org
940-322-8638 Ext 35