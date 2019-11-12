Breaking News
UPDATE: Authorities capture escaped inmate

Vitro Health and safety week blood drive

We’re hosting and Environment Health & Safety at the plant to raise awareness on EHS issues and get our employees and their families more engaged.

As part of this week, we’ll be hosting a blood drive on Tuesday 11/19 and Thursday 11/21 from 6am to 11pm.

We wanted to include the community by inviting them to give blood at our blood drive.

(INFO) ABOUT: We’re hosting EHS week to promote awareness for safety, health & wellness, and environmental conscientiousness. As part of this week, we’d like to invite the community to participate in our blood drive.
DATE: Tuesday November 19 and Thursday November 21
PLACE: Vitro Architectural Glass, formerly PPG, 7400 Central Freeway North, Wichita Falls, TX 76305
TIME: 7am to 11am can call 940-855-3804 to be put on the list.
COST: no cost the blood mobile will be giving away free shirts

