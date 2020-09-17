Walk to end Alzheimers adjusts to COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Walk To End Alzheimer’s is adjusting to the COVID-19 pandemic by encouraging people to walk with family and friends instead of the usual large group while adding new features to help keep the community safe.

A promise garden will be set up for the opening ceremony and will be located at Barwise Middle School for the community to drive through and see it. The group also has an interactive walk app this year which will count your steps and help motivate you with celebrity champions at certain milestones.

The event begins Saturday September 26, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.