WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An annual event that takes place in over 600 communities is coming up in September.

The Wichita Falls Walk to End Alzheimer’s will happen on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at Bud Daniel Park.

There is no fee to register for the walk, but all participants are encouraged to raise and donate funds for the event.

Registration at the park opens at 8:15 a.m. There will be an opening ceremony at 9 a.m., and the walk will begin at 9:20.

The money raised goes toward providing care, support, and advanced research for people with Alzheimer’s.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s is hoping to raise $108,000 to donate. As of publication, they’ve raised over $90,000 for their goal.

If you’re interested in registering, volunteering or donating, check out their website.