WALK to END Alzheimer’s is the largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

The Wichita Falls walk will take place on:

DATE: Saturday, September 28

PLACE: Bud Daniel Park (9th & Ohio)

TIME: 9 a.m. Opening Ceremony 9:30 a.m. WALK

COST: no fee but donations welcomed

