WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Get a front-row seat to some of the nation’s greatest artists as they compete against one another in live paint-offs.

Art Battle Wichita Falls is officially back for an electrifying night of incredible artistic creations, legendary cuisine and iconic hits from DJ Marcus McGee this Friday night, November 10, 2023, at the Legends Roadhouse.

Watch as 12 of the best artists in the nation — from Denver to Austin to Texoma — battle it out in three intense rounds until the audience helps crown one painter victorious.

Plus, if you think you have what it takes to create a masterpiece in front of a live audience, register here for your chance to become a featured artist in future Art Battles.

Whatever your role in Art Battle, local organizer Bob Barrow said he simply enjoys the community socialization that springs from the ultimate live art tournament.

“I enjoy seeing the people and the artists,” Barrow said. “I like to see the ones who have painted before, but meeting the new people, because some of those people will continue to grow within this town, that’s what I really enjoy. And, I do like the food and the music.”

All pieces painted during Art Battle will be available for purchase via silent auction at a later date.

To purchase tickets in advance, visit Art Battle’s website for $22 general admission, or purchase tickets at the door for $25 each.

Stop by Legends Roadhouse at 3305 Sheppard Access Road on Friday. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the competition will kick off at 7 p.m.