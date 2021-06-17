Watercolors & Wine at the Kell House

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Gather your friends, grab your favorite bottle of wine and learn how to paint with watercolors!

You may learn just a little history about the Kell House and watercolor painting in the process.

Artist Ginger Boller will instruct novices and experts alike. Bring a picture of your own house or use our beautiful site for inspiration.

You provide the brushes, watercolors, a picture of your house and wine, if desired, and the Kell House will provide everything else!

The event is happening Tuesday, June 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the Kell House Museum, located on 900 Bluff Street.

Reservations are required, and the cost is $40.

For more information call (940) 723-2712 or contact the Kell House by email.

