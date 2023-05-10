WAURIKA (KFDX/KJTL) — Waurika Public Schools is holding a concert fundraiser for their schools this weekend.

The concert will be at Cy Sloan Stadium on Saturday, May 13. VIP tickets are $50, and start time is at 4 p.m. General tickets are $30, and start time is at 6 p.m.

Carney Porter: Joining us now is Meaghan and Garrett. They’re here to talk about EagleFest. That’s coming up in Waurika. Thank you all so much for joining us today.

Meaghan Johnson: Thank you for having us.

Carney Porter: All righty. So tell us a little bit about Eagle Fest for those who may not know about it and how the idea came about.

Meaghan Johnson: So the idea came about we have a community stakeholder who came up with the idea, and he wanted to help benefit our school. And so our school is really good about not nickel and diming everybody in regards to fundraisers. And so our hope is that we can put this into effect, and it can be something we do for a long time and eliminate all other fundraisers.

Carney Porter: Gotcha. It looks like it’s going to be a fun time coming up. Y’all have a lot of- I’m looking right behind you. There’s a lot of good line ups coming up. Tell us about that. Maybe about the people in the bands that are coming out for you.

Garrett Bachand: So Eagle Fest, this will be our first time doing this. And we’ve got six bands. Originally we started with five, and we’ve added one Dreaming and Chaos, they’re a middle school band out of Texas. And then after that we’ll have the Vandoliers and BC and the Big Rig, and they’re kind of like an alternative style country music.

We also have Fastball who had big 90 hits like The Way. We’ll also have Jaret Ray Reddick, who was formerly known to lead Bowling for Soup, and he’s going to sing kind of his Texas country and then will headline with the Nixons who had some nineties hits like Sister.

Carney Porter: Nice. It sounds like it’ll be a good time and and some music to enjoy all around, like a whole day’s worth. So for people who are interested in coming out and getting those tickets, how can they go about doing so and how much will they cost?

Meaghan Johnson: So our general admission is $30 and our VIP is $50, and that gets you early access. You can purchase them on ticketstorm.com or go to our Waurika Public Schools Facebook page and purchase them through the link or in our superintendent’s office.

Carney Porter: All right. Don’t miss out on this event. It’s going to be a good time, and if you need more information or just want to look over that again, it’s going to be all on our website. Thank you both so much for joining us today. We appreciate it.

Meaghan Johnson: Thank you for having us.

Carney Porter: Not a problem. Don’t go anywhere. We’ll be right back.