WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Don’t miss out on the last Art Walk of 2023, happening later this week in Downtown Wichita Falls.

Stroll the streets of downtown as you shop till you drop at the last Art Walk of the season this Thursday, October 5, 2023, from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. With temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s, it will be the ideal night to stop by and support spectacular local businesses.

From hand-carved woodworking to freeze-dried candies to handmade crotched goodies, the Art Walk promises something for everybody, said Jana Schmader with Downtown Wichita Falls Development.

According to Schmader, one of the best parts of the Art Walk, in her opinion, is the great variety of participants who come out and support local endeavors.

“You see so many different ages and kids and families running around,” Schmader said. “There’s so much to do and see, so please just come out and support our businesses. Shop and spend some money, just support downtown.”

While she said she’s sad to see Art Walk go for the year, Art Walk 2024 will be even better as the event is always growing and improving.

“We usually see a dip in the summer and we didn’t see that this time,” Schmader continued. “People continue to come out and support.”

While the Art Walk is free to attend, Schmader advised bringing some backup cash in case some of the handcrafted goods catch your eye.

To learn more about 2023’s last Art Walk, visit Downtown Wichita Falls Development’s Facebook page.

To vote for Wichita Falls’ very own finalist for the Texas Downtown Association’s Best Public Improvement Award for the Better Together mural, visit TDA’s Facebook page under the 2023 People’s Choice Awards and ‘like’ or ‘love’ the Better Together image.