WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 76th Concert Season for Western Swing at Sundown returns this November with a multi-talented concert.

The opening concert will start at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 4, at Memorial Auditorium.

The featured acts are GRAMMY-nominated Dave Alexander and his band, The Quebe Sisters and the Wichita Falls Symphony Orchestra.

For more information on the artists, check out their accomplishments here.

The music will be a combination of a symphonic orchestration with western swing and fiddle to create a unique and fun evening of Texas music.

“All the great music of Texas, we’ve put in a symphonic presentation,” Dave Alexander said. “It’s unbelievable.”

Tickets range from $25 to $55 for adults. You can select and buy your tickets here.