WF Area Food Bank: Holiday match appeal

With the holidays approaching the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank is asking for help in the fight against hunger.

The Fain Foundation and James N McCoy Foundation have offered a $40,000 matching gift challenge to help stock our shelves to better serve the increased demand for holiday meals in our community.

From November 29 through the end of the year, every dollar donated will double the amount of nutritious food provided to friends and neighbors in need!

Dates: November 29 to December 31

Place: The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank