WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — To celebrate 60 years of leaps and bounds of success, the Wichita Falls Ballet Theatre is eager to start the new season with three special months of non-stop dance.

To honor the founding Artistic Directors Irina and Frank Pal, the 60th Diamond Jubilee Celebration year promises two entertaining opening nights, unforgettable fundraisers and classic holiday traditions of ballet.

The Diamond Jubilee Celebration will kick off with Wichita Falls Ballet Theatre’s Presents Performance at 7 p.m. on Friday, October 13, 2023, followed by an additional 1 p.m. performance on Saturday, Oct. 14, at Midwestern State University’s Fain Fine Arts Center, according to current artistic director Mishic Liberatore.

“This is going to be a great performance if you have an aspiring young dancer that just loves dance,” Liberatore said. “This is the performance to come see. It’s really going to be a wonderful weekend to start our season off.”

A showing of a handcrafted documentary that was co-created with Design Works Studio will be played before both performances.

“I’m looking forward to the video and people’s reactions to it,” Libertore said. “When I saw it, it made me cry, so I just think they did an amazing job of telling the history of ballet.”

Participants can then look forward to performances by WFBT featuring dancers from all across the country.

Tickets are available online or in person at the box office one hour before performances at $25 per person.

To learn more about additional performances to look forward to during the 60th Diamond Jubilee Celebration, visit Wichita Falls Ballet Theatre’s calendar of events.

If you’re interested in taking classes with the WFBT and becoming a company member, visit the website.