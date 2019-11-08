WF Youth Symphony Orchestra fall concert

Wichita Falls Youth Symphony Orchestra Fall concert and alumni reception

The symphonic orchestra directed by Dr. Susan Harvey, the philharmonic orchestra directed by Dr. Matthew Luttrell and the strings ensembles will perform a showcase concert.

Following the concert, there will be a reception in the MSU instrument hall for all YSO alumni

Date Sunday, Nov. 10

Place: Akin auditorium

Time: 3 p.m.

Cost: Free

Major sponsors: Advantage Realtor Group, ER now, First National Bank of Wichita Falls, Rolling Meadows and Secord & Lebow Architects.