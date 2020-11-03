WFAFB Mobile Pantry partners with United Regional

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Mobile Pantry was born last year as a partnership between the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank and United Regional Healthcare system.

The pantry started just as three stand alone sites but has blossomed into 11 sites overall, eight of which United Regional will be present. The main goal of the Mobile Pantry is to bring nutritious food to the food deserts in our area and to provide health screenings free of charge.

United Regional has a station on-site to measure the client’s blood pressure and blood sugar and provide referrals to their transition clinic, the community healthcare clinic, or their primary care provider if their results are outside the normal range.

With the looming health crisis, URHCS has also decided to provide free flu vaccinations to those in need.