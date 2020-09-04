WFAFB officials prepare for Texoma Gives

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As COVID-19 continues, many local non-profits are in great need of donations.

One of those non-profits, the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank, is hoping Texoma Gives provides them with the necessary donations to help take food off of the stress list for those struggling.

The WFAFB is hoping to raise $30,000 to help those friends and neighbors in need within the 12 county area they serve. With the help of the community, the WFAFB hopes to inch closer to its vision of a hunger-free community.

If you would like to help and show pride in your local food bank, they are currently selling t-shirts and caps. They are available on their website and at the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank office, located at 1230 Midwestern Pkwy.

Texoma Gives is Thursday, September 10, 2020, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and if you would like to donate to the WFAFB, click here.