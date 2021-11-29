WFBT’s The Nutcracker returns to Memorial Auditorium

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 59-year tradition that was forced to stay virtual in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic is returning to the Memorial Auditorium stage in all of its glory!

The Wichita Falls Ballet Theater will be performing “The Nutcracker” to kick off your family’s holiday season with this magical Christmas tradition.

Performances are at Memorial Auditorium on the dates listed below:

Tickets can be purchased online at wfmpec.com for either $15, $25, or $35 based on the location of the seats.

A seating chart can be found below: