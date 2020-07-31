WFISD WestTheatreFest 2020 presents She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The West Foundation Summer Arts Series began in July of 2000 with a four-week workshop for select WFISD Theatre students.

Since 2000, the West Foundation has provided funding for nineteen additional summer art programs. 2020 marks the 20th anniversary of The West Foundation Summer Arts Series and the first virtual performance in the history of the program.

The event will be broadcast on YouTube with a password required to view the performance.

For more information on the virtual performance, you can visit the Wichita Falls Art Alliance website.