WFYSO Christmas concerts

Two Christmas concerts will be put on by the Youth Symphony Orchestra groups.

The first is December 5 at 6 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, and will feature elementary students enrolled in the Gail Key Academy of Music.

The students are from Ben Milam, Southern Hills, and Lamar Elementary. A special appearance will be made by the Philharmonic String Ensemble.

The second concert will be held on December 8 at 3 p.m. at The Forum. The concert will feature the Philharmonic Orchestra, with special appearances by the YSO String Ensemble and a debut performance by the YSO Percussion Ensemble.

Admission is free, but donations are always appreciated.

Major sponsors for this event include Rolling Meadows, ER Now, SLA Architects, Advantage Real Estate and First National Bank.