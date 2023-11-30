WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — After a year of preparation, high schoolers around the county are rearing up for the annual Junior Livestock Show.

From displaying show pigs and sheep to exhibiting skills gained through 4-H competitions, agriculture students will show off their hard work in raising premium livestock.

As the program grows year-by-year with new belt buckles and scholarships awarded, financial assistance is at the pinnacle of the Board of Directors’ minds, according to members Kenneth McAlister and Leann Scharbrough.

“There’s a lot of people out there,” McAlister said. “If they want to donate a little money or a lot of money… Anything we can collect, we’re willing to take.”

Programs like 4-H and the Junior Livestock Show are integral in providing a sense of dedication for students, the board members said.

Plus, they offer key scholarships and financial assistance for seniors preparing for graduation.

“They work hard. They put a lot of time, money — it’s a family event,” Scharbrough said. “Having been an Ag teacher, had kids in the program myself, I was in that program growing up… It takes a lot of work, a lot of commitment, for these kids that they put into these projects.”

Hoping to continue the life lessons learned, board members are imploring community members for monetary donations, big or small.

To learn more about the Junior Livestock Show, running from January 9 through January 13 at the JS Bridwell Agricultural Center, visit their Facebook page or website.

Call (940) 716-8610 to see how you can donate.