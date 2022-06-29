WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture is excited to be taking applications for their Inaugural ACE Award!

The ACE (Arts and Cultural Empowerment) Award will be given to recognize individuals, artists, businesses, and organizations who have made an impact for the arts in Wichita County.

Nominations are open now and will close on August 26. Nominations will be online and can be made by clicking here.

If you have any questions or want to know more on how to become a sponsor, you can contact Brittney Cottingham at (940) 500-4453 or bcottingham@wichitafallsarts.org.