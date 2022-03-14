WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you appreciate Texoma history then Wichita Falls Alliance For Arts and Culture has the perfect opportunity for you!

The Alliance’s Executive Director Ann Arnold-Ogden sat down with Carney Porter to talk more about the event.

The Vernon, Texas Mini-Documentary goal is to educate the community on the city’s impact on the arts community over the years.

The Mini-Documentary will be premiering on March 16 at 11 a.m. via Zoom.

The screening will be followed by a discussion led by Margie Reese on the power of the arts.