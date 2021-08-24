Wichita Falls Animal Service Center: Meet Anabelle

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Anabelle is a 3-month-old tortoiseshell kitten who is energetic and looking for a loving home. She would be the PURRFect companion for anyone that wants to play.

Anabelle is available at the Wichita Falls Animal Service Center

1207 Hatton Rd

Wichita Falls, TX 76302

(940) 855-8894

Hours of Operation — Monday-Friday 11 am-6 pm, Saturday 10 am – 2 pm

If you are looking to adopt, all other pets in your home must be spayed/neutered and current on rabies vaccinations and City licenses (if you live in Wichita Falls). You will also need a pre-paid spay/neuter appointment for the pet you are adopting and will need to provide us proof of the completed surgery within 10 days of adoption. If adopting a puppy or kitten, we will provide you with a deadline to have the procedure done.