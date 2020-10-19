Wichita Falls Animal Service center: Meet Mr. Howdy

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Mr. Howdy is great with other animals and children and looking for his forever home.

Mr. Howdy is very vocal and is a very playful, loving, and sweet dog who is good with children and would be a great family pet.

Mr. Howdy is available at the Wichita Falls Animal Service center.

Hours of operation at the Animal Service center are Monday thru Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Every animal will have the following prior to leaving the Animal Center: