Wichita Falls Animal Service center: Meet Mr. Howdy

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Mr. Howdy is great with other animals and children and looking for his forever home.

Mr. Howdy is very vocal and is a very playful, loving, and sweet dog who is good with children and would be a great family pet.

Mr. Howdy is available at the Wichita Falls Animal Service center.

Hours of operation at the Animal Service center are Monday thru Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Every animal will have the following prior to leaving the Animal Center:

  • Spay/Neuter depending on gender
  • All required vaccinations
  • Dewormed and heartworm tested
  • An ID microchip for identification purposes
  • Cat Adoptions – $65.00 for kittens and $75-85 for adult cats
  • Dog adoptions – $50-$200 with the typical fee being $150

