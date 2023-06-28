WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Nicki Bacon from the Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by our noon show to explain the Abandonment of Animals City ordinance.

Charisma Thrash: Well, Nicki Bacon joins us from the Wichita Falls Animal Services to talk to us about Abandonment of Animals. Nicki, welcome and thank you for joining us. So please tell us more about the abandonment of animals and why our community needs to know more about that.

Nicki Bacon: Yes. So unfortunately, the abandonment of animals is a very common practice. We have people that will drop off litters of puppies in front of our building in wire crates during a storm or chain them to our back fence. The good thing about that, however, is that we do have cameras at the facility. They do have night vision, and it’s 360 around the building. So we’re able to get, you know, license plates, faces and we can prosecute that.

The other issue we have is people that abandon an animal at a family member’s house or at a friend’s house and never come back to get them. And people don’t realize that you can be charged with abandonment when you do stuff like that.

When you just throw them out, you know, out of your house and let them run around, it could have a lot of consequences. You know, it’s 113 today. They need food, water, shelter, shade. They could spread disease in the community. They could become a nuisance. They could attack people and get children.

You know, there’s a lot of things that go into abandoning an animal. If you’re not ready or prepared to keep your animal or if you’re having financial issues, there’s always help that you can get. And we have resources for that as well. And then also try to find a home or bring them to our shelter.

At least they’ll have a place to stay, eat and have water, and we’re taking care of them. We do have adoptions. We do work with rescues.

So it’s not like the Safe Place for babies, you know, where you can take them if you- if you can’t keep a child. You can’t just drop a dog off. You have to bring it into our facility and owner-surrender it. So, and if not, you can be charged with cruelty as well as abandonment.

Charisma Thrash: All right. Well, so you all heard it there from Nicki. Make sure that we avoid animal abandonment. We’ll be right back. Texoma, stay with us.