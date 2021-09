WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One thing that helps the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank thrive is community support.

To celebrate the beginning of Hunger Action Month, the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank will be hosting a food distribution event. They will be giving out a box of dry nonperishables, produce, frozen meat, and cereal on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m at 1230 Midwestern Parkway.

To donate to the Food Bank visit their website or to donate through Texoma Gives click here.