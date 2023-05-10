WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 31st year for the Letter Carriers’ ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ food drive is happening on Saturday, May 13.

This is the biggest food drive of the year for the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.

Carney Porter: Keith Deason and Zachary Graham are joining us now to tell us all about the 31st annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive through the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank. Thank you so much for being here this morning. All right. We’ll start with you. Tell us a little bit about this, this upcoming event.

Keith Deason: Well, Saturday on the- what is that? The 13th?

Carney Porter: Believe so, yeah.

Keith Deason: What day is it? But we’re going to be out there. Mail carrier is going to be picking up food. At every stop we go to, it’s going to be on a regular route. So everybody put out your food. Get ready for us to pick it up, and we’ll bring it back to Zach and then back at the post office and they can take it into the food bank.

Carney Porter: And then how full do your- do your cars, your vehicles get whenever you, when you go by every year?

Keith Deason: Well, on a good day, if I come back in and the back end of my truck is squatting down pretty good, that that’s a good day, I like that.

Carney Porter: When it’s dragging almost on the road?

Keith Deason: That’s what we want to see, you know, but people can put out whatever they can, apartment building, they can do the same thing. And whatever food we collect, it stays in the food bank here in your town.

Carney Porter: That’s a great thing to do. And and you got all of the details for us. What specific foods are y’all looking for?

Zachary Graham: So, of course, we’ll take all types of cans, but we’re specifically looking right now for proteins, things that are going to be more densely packed with nutrition. We need canned chicken, canned tuna, canned soups that include proteins, canned beans, things like that.

Carney Porter: All right. Gotcha. And like you said, you can put out as much as you want. You can put them in the bags all and just have them by the mailbox or wherever you get your mail. And it’s going to be happening this Saturday.

Goodness, I’m with- you’ve rubbed off on me. I don’t even know what the date is. It’s May 13th, that’s happening all day long by the time you get your mail. No, cost. So make sure you get those donations and they’d really appreciate it. Thank you, gentlemen, for joining us.