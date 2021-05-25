Wichita Falls Art Association hosts photographic exhibition

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Cindy Kahler Thomas is in the KFDX Studio Tuesday, May 25, 2021, to talk about the Wichita Falls Art Association Photographic Exhibition.

This photography show is for members and nonmembers alike. Wichita Falls Art Association will host the event at their gallery located downtown in the Historic Holt Hotel.

Deadline to submit artwork is May 28. For more information and to get the Call for Proposal email Cindy K Thomas at cindykthomas@aol.com or click here

The event will take place June 2, 2021, from 5:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and is free to attend.