Wichita Falls “Fall Wine Fest” set to begin

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Farmers Market Association is inviting the community out to the Fall Wine Fest that begins on September 26, 2020.

The Farmers Market Association is inviting the community to come out and try local wines, with five to eight different wineries to taste from. The event will also have vendors inside with things to snack on and to make your own charcuterie board.

The Fall Wine Fest will have several North Texas wineries along with three local Wichita Falls wineries for tastings. The event beings at 10:00 a.m. and ends at 1:00 p.m.