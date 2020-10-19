Wichita Falls High School booster club hosts annual sporting clay shoot

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls High School booster club is hosting its second annual Sporting Clay Classic at Camp Perkins.

All proceeds from the event will be used to purchase equipment and uniforms and upgrades to the baseball field.

Registration and breakfast will begin at 8:00 a.m. October 24, 2020. Registration fees will include the 10 stations with 10 clay birds each, lunch, and door prizes and awards.

Teams consist of 5 shooters and the cost is $100 per shooter. The start time will begin at 9:00 a.m.

To pre-register a team you can email WFCoyoteBaseball@gmail.com or call or text Teri at (513-807-9450).

