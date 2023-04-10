WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Runners Club is holding a Spring Fling 5K run/walk for the community on Saturday, May 6, at 8 a.m. at Lucy Park.

Tami Crowley, Vice President of the Runners Club, joined our morning show to talk about the upcoming event and how to prepare for it.

Carney Porter: Well, joining us now is Tami Crowley. She’s here to invite us all to participate in the fun 5K run or walk that’s taking place in Lucy Park soon. Thank you so much for joining us this morning.

Tami Crowley: I’m glad to be here.

Carney Porter: So tell us a little bit about what people can expect. That will hopefully be some nice weather come beginning of May.

Tami Crowley: Definitely. Yeah, it is on May 6th and it is in Lucy Park, and it is sponsored by the Wichita Falls Runners Club. So the Runners Club has been around since 1978. So we’ve been you know, this is our 45th year to be here. So this is just one of many that we put on. But this one is really just more of a relaxed, fun – try to get people out to promote fitness. It doesn’t matter if you run, you can walk, you can run/walk, whatever you feel comfortable doing.

It’s open to adults and kids. You can sign up on runsignup.com. And we do have a deadline for t shirts because you have to order those things so much earlier, now. You have to sign up by April 20th at noon to guarantee your shirt, and everybody who finishes gets a cool medal. So it doesn’t- even if you’re a walker, you still get that medal.

Carney Porter: Right, yeah, at least you participated, right?

Tami Crowley: Exactly.

Carney Porter: That’s awesome. And now I know that, you know, you said you can kind of do it for a beginner. Beginners can maybe join in as well. Is there a prep sort of course that you offer for this?

Tami Crowley: Absolutely. We have- we are actually in the middle of our Train to 5K Group, and it’s a nine-week program that we take people from beginning to running a 5K, and hopefully those- this will be our graduation run for those people.

Carney Porter: That’ll be good.

Tami Crowley: And we’ll probably offer another one in the fall.

Carney Porter: Hey, you know, people like me would need that. I would need you to train me from beginning to end.

Tami Crowley: Well, it’s a lot of fun.

Carney Porter: I bet it is. It’s a good time, too. Well, like you said, it’s happening on May 6. Deadline to sign up for that T-shirt is April 20th, so 10 days away, so make sure you do that. And we’ll have all of that information over on our website if you’re interested in participating. Thank you so much for joining us.

Tami Crowley: Thank you.