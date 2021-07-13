Wichita Falls Summer Match For A Hunger-Free Summer

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The E.Paul & Helen Buck Waggoner Foundation have provided a $10,000 match to all donations from now until August 31.

We are so excited to share this news and glad that we can help stop summer hunger for so many of our students who rely on the lunches and breakfast provided during the school year.

1 in 4 children in our area has to worry about where their next meal will be coming from. Let’s take that worry off their plate and replace it with food.

You can find more information about donating on the WFAFB website or Facebook page.