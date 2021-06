WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wilbarger Humane Society would like you to meet Flower, a playful 12-week-old female kitten ready to be adopted.

If you would like to adopt Flower or to see any other cats or dogs available for adoption, you can visit the Wilbarger Humane Society at 2801 Sullivan Street in Vernon.

For more information, call (940) 552-5373.