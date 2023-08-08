WILBARGER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Ichabod, a six-month-old orange tabby, is searching for his forever family.

If you’d like more information on how to adopt from Wilbarger Humane Society, visit their website.

Carney Porter: Wilbarger Humane Society is joining us now with a special guest named Ichabod. Thank you so much for being here. So tell us a little bit about him.

WHS Representative: Ichabod is between five and six months old. He’s just a domestic shorthair kitty, orange tabby. Super sweet, super loving, super playful. He’s a great boy.

Carney Porter: He’s been very affectionate since we got here.

WHS Representative: He has. He really doesn’t seem to meet a stranger. He loves everybody he meets.

Carney Porter Look at him. And he’s like, ‘Give me all the attention.’ He’s loving the relaxation. And really.

WHS Representative: He’s super chill. He does have his moments where he likes to run and play, but he does like to sit in your lap and get lots of pets.

Carney Porter: Goodness. And thankfully, you know, somebody just happened to find him as a stray and turn him in. So nothing crazy.

WHS Representative: Exactly.

Carney Porter: That’s great. And how long have you had him?

WHS Representative: We probably had him, oh, maybe three weeks.

Carney Porter: Three weeks. Gotcha. Now, how has his interaction been around other animals? Not just cats, maybe, have you had him around dogs?

WHS Representative: Yes. Yes. He doesn’t seem to mind dogs. He doesn’t. He’s a little apprehensive at first, but once he gets to know them, he’s just mister chill around dogs and other cats and loves kids

Carney Porter: I was about to say. Sometimes kids can be rambunctious. Yes.

WHS Representative: No, he loves that because they play with him and he loves that.

Carney Porter: Any dietary restrictions also that we need to be mindful of?

WHS Representative: Nope. He is good on all that, and he likes to eat.

Carney Porter: Hey. Yes. All right. No, no fault in that.

WHS Representative: Say, ‘I’m a grown boy.’

Carney Porter: Now. I know that, you know, with the clear the shelters happening this month, y’all are running a special, you know, event happening. Like if you come in, you get to kind of do it really like a surprise deal or something. Tell us a little bit about that.

WHS Representative: We have a board set up where you can pop a balloon, and when you pop the balloon, it will let you know what is covered on their adoption fees. We have full adoption fees covered, half press adoption fees, a small donation, just a variety of different fun things that they pop the balloon and get to see what they get.

Carney Porter: That’s great. What a cherry on top of a great incentive.

WHS Representative: Clear the Shelters is a great program. We always look forward to it every year.

Carney Porter: Absolutely. How many animals are we housing at the moment? If you have an estimation.

WHS Representative: Currently, we usually run about 30 to 40 dogs and probably about the same on cats.

Carney Porter: Gotcha. Well, if you want to come and adopt Ichabod or any of the other animals at the Wilbarger Humane Society, the number is right there on your screen. And we’ll have all those details over on our website. Thank you for being here today. Bye, buddy.

